- WWE is partnering with Orange Vanilla Coke to send fans to WrestleMania 35 and the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony next month. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman promote the contest in the video above and in the video below, they talk classic tag teams with Kayla Braxton, all courtesy of Orange Vanilla Coke.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Pittsburgh for this week's Main Event episode

* Tyler Breeze vs. EC3

* The Lucha House Party vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

- There are rumors on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appearing on tonight's RAW from his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, to possibly set up a WrestleMania 35 feud. It's been reported that Angle was in talks to do a retirement match at WrestleMania 35 but there's been no update on if they were still taking that direction.

Angle posted this WrestleMania 35 poster earlier today and wrote, "It's Wrestlemania Season! Less than one month away! #itstrue #wwe #wrestlemania"