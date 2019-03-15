- To celebrate the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction of Harlem Heat, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion has released full video from the last match that Booker and Stevie Ray wrestled together. The match took place on February 21, 2015 at ROW's "Final Heat" event, and saw the brothers capture the ROW Tag Team Titles from The New Heavenly Bodies.

- WWE is teasing another RAW appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on Monday's RAW from Chicago. As we've noted, there is speculation on Phoenix and Natalya teaming up at WrestleMania 35 as they have been feuding with Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka as of late. They may end up working a multi-team match with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, but that has not been confirmed.

WWE posted the following teaser for The Glamazon and Monday's RAW:

Phoenix rising After Nia Jax and Tamina dared to put their hands on Beth Phoenix at WWE Fastlane, the WWE Hall of Famer retaliated on Raw, bringing the fight to "The Samoan Slaughterhouse" alongside her former tag team partner and longtime friend, Natalya. They say that anything can happen in WWE, and that's doubly true on The Road to WrestleMania. Are we witnessing a "Divas of Doom" reunion, with The Glamazon teaming up with The Queen of Harts once more?

- The Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio named May 12, 2019 as Greg Hamilton Day in the city. Hamilton grew up near Cincinnati and spent the day in nearby Dayton, OH to ring announce at WWE SmackDown. Hamilton marked the honor on Twitter.

He wrote, "Incredibly humbled and honored by this...I love my city, #Cincinnati but would never expect a 'Greg Hamilton Day' in my city. A heartfelt thank you to Mayor @JohnCranley & @PGSittenfeld for this incredible honor. #CincyProud #LetsGoReds #QueenCity #WWE"

You can see his full tweet below with the proclomation from Mayor Cranley: