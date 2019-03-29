WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced via Instagram that he is undergoing a heart procedure in South Carolina. Still in good spirits, Duggan wrote, "On my way to the hospital for a planned heart procedure, will be in over night. Then back HOOOOOING. Any good thoughts and prayers will be appreciated. See you down the road."

Back in December, Duggan told TMZ Sports how breathing trouble and complications in his chest lead doctors to discover that his heart had gone in to AFib. The WWE Hall of Famer would come to find out that many legendary pro wrestlers and close friends dealt with the same issue.

"Bill Eadie, one of the "Demolition" guys called me and said he had Afib for many years," Duggan said. "Jerry Lawler called me and said, of course, he has a heart problem and is still doing well. [Brian] Knobbs and [Jerry] Sags, Hulk Hogan, just everybody checked in on me, which was really nice. The outpouring from the fans and friends is humbling."

Duggan also posted a photo of himself giving a signature 'thumbs up' gesture outside of the hospital. We'll keep you updated on the status of Duggan.

You can see the full Instagram post below.