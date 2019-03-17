WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong apparently wrestled the final match of his career last night in Pensacola, FL, according to F4WOnline.com. At 79, this will be Armstrong's 59th year as a professional wrestler.

Members of Bob's family were present at the show, including his son and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, Brian "Road Dogg" B.G. James, who introduced him to the ring. One of Armstrong's great granddaughters was also in attendance to watch the retirement match.

Armstrong, who's real name is Joseph Melton James, was best known by his ring name, "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. In the span of his near six-decade career, he held championship gold as part of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) over 55 times. Armstrong was also inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame class in 2011 for his contributions to the company.

Since 2010, Armstrong has worked occasional matches around Florida and Georgia, mainly working for promotions like All Pro Wrestling, Superstars Of Wrestling and Combat Sport Pro. On October 13, 2018, he had also wrestled a match that was billed as his farewell bout, teaming up with Georgia Premier Wrestling's Ernest Miller and Glacier to win a six-man tag team match.

You can watch some of the classic matches and moments from Armstrong's career below:

Source: F4WOnline