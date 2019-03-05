As noted, WWE Legend King Kong Bundy passed away at the age of 61 on Monday.
There's still no word on what led to Bundy's passing but PWInsider reports that he had been dealing with some health issues as of late. Stay tuned later today for more on his passing.
WWE issued the following statement on Bundy:
King Kong Bundy passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Legend King Kong Bundy has passed away.
Bundy was appropriately called the "walking condominium," standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so dominant that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.
The Atlantic City, N.J., native broke into WWE in the 1980s, dominating at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 2.
Although Bundy left WWE in the late '80s, he returned in 1994 as part of The Million Dollar Corporation, once again destroying rivals with the Avalanche Splash and proving that he was one of the greatest and most eye-catching big men to lace up a set of boots.
WWE extends its condolences to Bundy's family, friends and fans.