- WWE aired another "man in the mirror" vignette with Mojo Rawley on this week's RAW, as seen above. This week Mojo yelled at himself to "figure it out!" after ranting about potential this week. It's believed that these vignettes will lead to a mid-card singles push for Rawley. The first mirror promo aired on the post-Royal Rumble RAW back in late January.

- Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee turns 32 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne) turns 36.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced on RAW that his WrestleMania 35 opponent for his Farewell Match will be Baron Corbin. This led to many negative reactions from fans on social media. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said the announcement was underwhelming.

JR tweeted the following in response to a tweet that said Corbin vs. Angle doesn't exactly scream WrestleMania Retirement Match: