- WWE posted this video of Dolph Ziggler siting down with director Jeff Tremaine and the cast of Netflix's "The Dirt" to discuss rock legends Mötley Crüe. Ziggler has grown his beard out some since we last saw him on WWE TV.

- WWE stock was up 0.91% today, closing at $86.78 per share. Today's high was $86.89 and the low was $85.18.

- As noted before, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was set to undergo a heart operation in Forest Acres, South Carolina today. Duggan's Instagram account posted an update tonight and noted that he will be going home tomorrow after a successful procedure today.

They wrote, "Resting peacefully after a successful procedure. Going homw tomorrow, thank you everyone for the positive thoughts and prayers."

They also posted this post-surgery photo of Hacksaw: