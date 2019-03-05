Thanks to Marvin Mansfield for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in White Plains, NY:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Bar

* Nikki Cross defeated Peyton Royce. The post-match angle led to...

* Nikki Cross defeated Billie Kay

* Mustafa Ali, The Miz and Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE United States Champion R-Truth retained over Andrade

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka vs. Mandy Rose was stopped after Asuka landed bad on her neck. The referee called the match and brought out trainers and officials to check on Asuka. She left on her own but was holding her neck. She later tweeted that she was alright

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retained over AJ Styles, Styles won by DQ due to interference from Rowan. Kevin Owens made the save and issued a challenge for the main event

* Kevin Owens and AJ Styles defeated Rowan and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan