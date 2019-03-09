The following are the WWE RAW live event results from tonight's show in Toronto, Canada. The main event would see Braun Strowman defeating Baron Corbin in a no DQ match.

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Nia Jax & Tamina

* Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose

* Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss turns in to a tag match where Natalya & Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss & Lacey Evans

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable in a 2-out-of-3-falls match

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riot. Rousey made sure to play up her new heel persona - yelling insults at fans and crotch chopping.

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a no disqualification match

A number of these superstars will be competing this Sunday at WWE's Fastlane PPV. The event takes place this coming Sunday from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, and it will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.