The following are the WWE RAW live event results from tonight's show in Rochester, New York. The main event would see Braun Strowman defeating Baron Corbin in a no DQ match.

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Nia Jax & Tamina

* Luke Harper defeated Mojo Rawley

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose

* Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss turns in to a tag match where Natalya & Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss & Lacey Evans

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable in a 2-out-of-3-falls match

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riott. Rousey got mixed reactions but was still playing up her new heel character.

A number of these superstars will be competing this Sunday at WWE Fastlane, taking place at The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.