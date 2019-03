Thanks to Jamal Dawson for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Detroit, Michigan:

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Jeff Hardy

* The New Day defeated Sheamus and Cesaro & Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville

* Rey Mysterio defeated Andrade

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retained over Mustafa Ali, Ali won by DQ. Match of the night next to Rey - Andrade

* Carmella and Naomi defeated The IIconics

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Mandy Rose

* AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton