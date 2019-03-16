Thanks to Alfred Stait for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose

* Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka. The Riott Squad attacked Natalya after the match

* The Ascension defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* Elias came out for a song and got booed heavily

* The Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley retained over Apollo Crews and EC3 in a Triple Threat. Lashley pinned EC3 for the win

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley retained over Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match