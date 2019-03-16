The following are the WWE RAW live event results from tonight's show in Milwaukee. The main event would see Braun Strowman defeating Baron Corbin in a no DQ match.
* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose
* Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal, Sunil, & Samir Singh
* The Ascension defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
* Bobby Lashley conducts an Intercontinental Championship open challenge that is accepted by EC3 and Apollo Crews. Lashley retains by pinning EC3
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions "The Revival" Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode
* WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Dana Brooke
* Natalya defeated Tamina
* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan
* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a no disqualification match
