The following are the WWE RAW live event results from tonight's show in Milwaukee. The main event would see Braun Strowman defeating Baron Corbin in a no DQ match.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose

* Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal, Sunil, & Samir Singh

* The Ascension defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* Bobby Lashley conducts an Intercontinental Championship open challenge that is accepted by EC3 and Apollo Crews. Lashley retains by pinning EC3

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions "The Revival" Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder defeated Chad Gable & Bobby Roode

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Dana Brooke

* Natalya defeated Tamina

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a no disqualification match