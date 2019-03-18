Thanks to Tracy Bell for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Peoria, Illinois:
* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over R-Truth
* The Hardy Boys defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville. The post-match angle led to...
* Nikki Cross and Carmella defeated Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans
* Rowan defeated Mustafa Ali
* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair
* The New Day defeated SAnitY
* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Mandy Rose
* AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton