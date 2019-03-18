Thanks to Tracy Bell for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Peoria, Illinois:

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over R-Truth

* The Hardy Boys defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville. The post-match angle led to...

* Nikki Cross and Carmella defeated Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans

* Rowan defeated Mustafa Ali

* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair

* The New Day defeated SAnitY

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Mandy Rose

* AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton