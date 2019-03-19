Thanks to Jackson Latham for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Rockford, Illinois:

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Andrade and R-Truth in a Triple Threat

* Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville

* Nikki Cross and Carmella defeated Sonya Deville and Lacey Evans

* The Hardy Boys defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar in a Triple Threat

* Rowan defeated Mustafa Ali. After the match, Kevin Owens ran down and hit Rowan with a Stunner for a loud pop

* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair

* The New Day defeated SAnitY

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Mandy Rose

* AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton