Thanks to Daniel Fulton for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Trenton, New Jersey:

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose

* No Way Jose defeated EC3. After the match, Elias cracked Jose with a guitar

* Elias sang and was interrupted by Finn Balor. They sang together until Elias attacked Balor. Balor got the upperhand and left on top

* Apollo Crews defeated Luke Harper

* Natalya on "A Moment of Bliss" led to a match. Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss by DQ due to interference by Lacey Evans. They double teamed Natalya until Nikki Cross made the save

* Nikki Cross and Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans. After the match, The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan attacked Natalya and Cross from behind. They issue a challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley retained over The Riott Squad

* The Ascension and Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder and Titus O'Neil when Viktor pinned Hawkins

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival retained over Chad Gable and Bobby Roode when Scott Dawson pinned Gable

* Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match. Strowman won with a powerslam through the table