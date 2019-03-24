The following are the WWE SmackDown live event results from tonight's show in Buffalo. The main event would see AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston team up to defeat WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan.

* The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods defeated SAnitY.

* Billie Kaye of the IIconics defeated Carmella

* Samoa Joe defeated Mustafa Ali, R-Truth, The Miz and Rey Mysterio in a WWE United States Title open challenge

* Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair

* The Hardy Boyz defeated The Bar's Sheamus & Cesaro

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka defeated Mandy Rose

* AJ Styles & Kofi Kingston defeated WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan

