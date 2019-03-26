Thanks to Wrestling Inc. readers Troy Craft and Tom Tortora for sending in these results from last night's SmackDown live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA:

Wrestling ppl center Allentown pa

There were more people here for Smackdown than Raw in October. This place is rocking.

* Big E beat Eric Young (with Killian Dain)

* R-Truth and Carmella dance break with kids from crowd

* Mustafa Ali beat Shelton Benjamin

Shelton starts talking on the mic and a "what" chant started. He asked for another match or he won't leave the ring.

* Rey Mysterio beat Shelton Benjamin in under a minute

* Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) beat Carmella with an assist from Billie

* Miz beat Rusev (with Lana). Lana was ejected from ringside at one point. Huge pop for The Miz and a major pop when he got the win.

* Hardy Boyz beat the Bar. The Hardyz got a big pop.

* Asuka retained over Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville) via submission.

* AJ Styles & Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan & Rowan after Kofi pinned Bryan. At one point, AJ and Kofi were throwing pancakes at Bryan and Rowan.