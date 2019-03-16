- Above, WWE.com Editor John Clapp took a look at some main roster stars that should make a run in NXT. Back in November, Triple H commented on main roster stars making appearance in NXT could be a "game changer". The above video listed The Bar, Dana Brooke, Luke Harper, and Fandango.

- WWE commented on YouTube star and WWE fan, Lilly Singh, taking over NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly spot. Singh had worked with WWE a couple times in 2017 and 2018. Below is WWE's full statement:

YouTube sensation and proud member of the WWE Universe Lilly Singh has been tapped to take over NBC's "Last Call with Carson Daly" spot, making her the only woman to host a late-night talk show on a broadcast network. Singh announced the major news this week during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show," and revealed that her new series, called "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," is expected to launch in September. WWE sends a big congratulations to Singh on another groundbreaking accomplishment.

- As noted, Rey Mysterio will be driving the pace car at tomorrow's NASCAR Auto Club 400. Before that happens he'll be doing a video Q&A with fans on Twitter. On this past week's SmackDown, Mysterio team up with R-Truth against WWE US Champion Samoa Joe and Andrade. Mysterio would get the pinfall victory over Joe.