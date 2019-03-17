- Above is the latest WWE Day Of featuring The Shield's final match at WWE Fastlane where they defeated Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre in the main event. Ambrose commented about the group and noted how much fun he has with them in the ring and backstage.

"There's never really been old times with The Shield, there's just current times," Ambrose said. "I mean, every family gets into spats here and there, ya know? The next day the sun rises and we go back to normal, it's still as easy today as it was on day one and the most important part about all of this is that it is fun. Being out there with those guys, even just hanging out backstage knowing we got a big spot on the PPV tonight. It's just fun."

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - WWE Photo Shoot: Natalya (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- NXT Star Deonna Purrazzo jumped on Twitter to call out fans who chant her boyfriend's name (Marty Scurll) during her matches. Purrazzo wrote, "I wrestled four year before I met my boyfriend. Worked for ROH, Impact, WWE / NXT consistently for years, helped create a women's division & wrestled across the globe before meeting my boyfriend. If you chant for him while I'm wrestling, you don't deserve to see me wrestle. Period."