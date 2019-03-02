The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Rezar (with Drake Maverick) make their entrances as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Rezar

Jose stomps on the hand of Maverick. Jose strikes Rezar. Rezar pushes Jose. Jose hits a jaw-breaker on Rezar. Rezar hits a belly-to-belly suplex on Jose. Jose eventually strikes Rezar several times. Rezar drives Jose into the corner. Jose connects with a boot to Rezar. Jose goes for a Tornado DDT, Rezar gets out of it. Rezar clotheslines Jose. Rezar hits a Modified STO on Jose. Rezar pins Jose.

Winner: Rezar

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the in-ring promo from the returning Roman Reigns announcing that his leukemia is in remission.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Vince McMahon replacing Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens in Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship defense at Fastlane.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Kevin Owens & Kofi Kingston defeating Rowan & WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Apollo Crews and EC3 make their entrances.

EC3 vs. Apollo Crews

They lock up. EC3 locks in a headlock on Crews. Crews sends EC3 to the ropes. EC3 hits a shoulder block on Crews. Crews eventually clotheslines EC3. Crews ascends the turnbuckles. Crews hits a cross-body from off the top rope on EC3. Crews pins EC3 for a two count. EC3 catches the foot of Crews as he attempts a kick. EC3 hits an STO on Crews. EC3 pins Crews for a two count. EC3 hits the ropes. Crews hits a Pump Kick on EC3. Crews hits an Ensiguri on EC3. Crews hits a Standing Moonsault on EC3. Crews pins EC3 for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Batista returning and assaulting Ric Flair to get the attention of Triple H.