

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Apollo Crews and EC3 make their entrances as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Apollo Crews vs. EC3

They lock up. EC3 locks in a headlock, Crews gets out of it. Crews locks in a headlock on EC3 before switching to a wrist-lock. Crews hits an arm-drag on EC3. EC3 eventually hits a clothesline on Crews. EC3 goes for a Suplex, Crews gets out of it. Crews connects with a boot and Ensiguri to EC3. Crews clotheslines EC3. Crews kicks EC3 in the face, EC3 falls out of the ring. Crews rolls EC3 back into the ring before ascending the turnbuckles. EC3 knocks the top rope to send Crews to the mat. EC3 hits a Reverse STO on Crews. EC3 pins Crews for the win.

Winner: EC3

A recap of the in-ring promo from Roman Reigns on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the reunion of The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) and The Shield attacking Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley.

A recap of Triple H's in-ring promo from RAW is shown.

Tyler Breeze & Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado) make their entrance. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers (Samir & Sunil) make their entrance.

Tyler Breeze & Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado) vs. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brother (Samir & Sunil)

Dorado and Samir lock up. Dorado locks in a headlock, Samir sends him to the ropes. Samir hits a shoulder-block on Dorado. Later in the match, Breeze connects with a superkick to Sunil. Samir breaks a pin attempt by Breeze on Sunil. Dorado hits a Handspring into a Stunner on Samir. Mahal connects with a kick to Dorado. Breeze hits a spin-kick on Mahal. Sunil rolls Breeze up for a one count. Breeze ducks a clothesline attempt by Sunil. Kalisto tags in as Breeze strikes Sunil. Kalisto hits an Ensiguri from the apron on Sunil. Dorado tags in as Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol on Sunil. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Sunil. Dorado pins Sunil for the win.

Winners: Tyler Breeze & Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado)

Highlights are shown of recents events in the WWE Championship picture on SmackDown Live involving Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

A recap of RAW's closing segment is shown to close the show featuring Stephanie McMahon announcing a match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at Fastlane. A brawl between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch would break out after Rousey kicked Charlotte Flair.