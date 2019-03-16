

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. EC3 and Tyler Breeze make their entrances as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

EC3 vs. Tyler Breeze

EC3 punches Breeze in the face. EC3 slams Breeze's head off the top turnbuckle. EC3 connects with an elbow strike Breeze. EC3 sends Breeze into the corner. EC3 hits a scoop slam on Breeze. EC3 eventually gets Breeze up into a Fireman's Carry position. EC3 hits a Cutter on Breeze. EC3 goes for a Back Suplex on Breeze, Breeze flips out of it. Breeze hits a Hurricanruna on EC3. Breeze pins EC3 for the win.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

A recap from RAW is shown featuring The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) giving their farewell address.

A recap of Drew McIntyre defeating Dean Ambrose on RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Vince McMahon and Kofi Kingston.

A recap of the verbal confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair from SmackDown Live is shown.

Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado make their entrance. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brother (Sunil & Samir) make their entrance.

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) vs. Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brother (Sunil & Samir)

Samir drives his hip into Dorado. Samir and Dorado exchange wrist-locks. Dorado hits an arm-drag on Samir. Dorado eventually hits a Back-Handspring into a Stunner on Samir. Mahal connects with a boot to Dorado. Mahal strikes Kalisto as he attempts a springboard. Metalik superkicks Mahal. Sunil blocks a Sunset Flip attempt by Metalik by grabbing the ropes and pinning him for a two count. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt by Sunil. Metalik hits an Ensiguri on Sunil. Dorado tags in as Metalik ascends the turnbuckles. Metalik hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Sunil. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Sunil. Dorado pins Sunil for the win.

Winners: Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Kalisto)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the verbal confrontation between Triple H and Batista.