The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Rezar (with Drake Maverick) and Curt Hawkins (with Zack Ryder) make their entrances as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Rezar vs. Curt Hawkins

Hawkins backs Rezar into the corner. Hawkins drives his shoulder into Rezar several times. Hawkins strikes Rezar. Rezar pushes Hawkins to the mat. Hawkins ducks a clothesline attempt by Rezar. Hawkins kicks Rezar. Hawkins goes for a cross-body, Rezar catches him. Rezar hits a Fallaway Slam on Hawkins. Hawkins eventually dropkicks Rezar. Hawkins connects with a forearm to Rezar. Hawkins hits a shoulder block from off the second turnbuckle on Rezar.

Hawkins hits a DDT on Rezar. Hawkins pins Rezar for a two count. Hawkins kicks Rezar. Hawkins hits another DDT on Rezar before ascending the turnbuckles. Hawkins hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Rezar. Hawkins pins Rezar for another two count. Hawkins runs towards Rezar, Rezar catches him by the throat. Rezar hits a Chokeslam on Hawkins. Rezar pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Rezar

A recap of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeating Dana Brooke on RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring a brawl between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on the Kevin Owens Show.

A recap of Drew McIntyre defeating Seth Rollins on RAW is shown.

A recap is shown of Batista's interview segment from RAW.

Titus O'Neil & The Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado & Kalisto) make their entrances. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) vs. Titus O'Neil & Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado & Kalisto)

Dawson pulls at Metalik's mask as we cut to commercial right after the match begins. Dawson pushes Kalisto to the ropes after the break. Kalisto rolls Dawson up for a two count. Wilder tags in. Wilder kicks Kalisto. Konnor is tagged in. Konnor stomps on Kalisto. Konnor goes for a suplex, Kalisto fights out of it with a series of knee strikes to Konnor. Konnor runs towards Kalisto in the corner. Kalisto moves out of the way, sending Konnor into the turnbuckles. Viktor is tagged in, as is O'Neil. O'Neil pushes Viktor to the mat. O'Neil splashes Konnor in the corner before striking Wilder on the apron.

O'Neil sends Viktor to the ropes. Viktor kicks O'Neil. Viktor hits the ropes. O'Neil connects with a boot to Viktor. O'Neil slaps the chest of Dawson. O'Neil slaps the chest of Wilder. O'Neil sends Wilder & Dawson into a double dropkick from off the top rope by Dorado. O'Neil runs towards Viktor in the corner, Viktor gets his knees up. O'Neil comes off the second rope, O'Neil catches him. O'Neil hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on Viktor. O'Neil pins Viktor for the win.

Winners: Titus O'Neil & Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado & Kalisto)

A recap from SmackDown Live shown featuring Kofi Kingston defeating Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, United States Champion Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in a Gauntlet Match.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Daniel Bryan defeating Kofi Kingston.