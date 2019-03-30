

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. EC3 and Tyler Breeze make their entrances as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

EC3 vs. Tyler Breeze

Breeze strikes EC3 before slamming his head off the top turnbuckle. Breeze stomps on EC3 several times in the corner. Breeze sends EC3 to the ropes. Breeze dropkicks EC3. Breeze eventually hits an Ensiguri on EC3. Breeze goes for a cross-body, EC3 catches him. EC3 hits a scoop slam on Breeze. EC3 hits a running elbow drop on Breeze. Breeze hits a superkick on EC3 before pinning him for a two count. Breeze goes for a Back Suplex, EC3 blocks it by grabbing the top rope. EC3 goes for a Back Suplex, Breeze flips out of it. Breeze goes for the Un-prettier, EC3 pushes him to the ropes. EC3 hits a Modified STO on Breeze. EC3 hits a Reverse STO on Breeze. EC3 pins Breeze for the win.

Winner: EC3

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Charlotte Flair defeating Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

A recap of the brawl between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns on RAW is shown.

The announcers run through the card for WrestleMania.

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) and The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances.

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) vs. The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Tucker and Konnor lock up. Viktor tags in and goes to the top rope. Tucker attempts to block a Sunset Flip by Viktor, Konnor superkicks him. Viktor gets a one count on Tucker. Tucker clotheslines Viktor. Otis is tagged in. Otis and Tucker hit the ropes and collide with Viktor. Later in the match, Tucker splashes Viktor in the corner. Tucker clotheslines Konnor out of the ring. Tucker hits a cross-body from the second turnbuckle on Viktor. Otis is tagged back in. Otis splashes Viktor in the corner. Otis hits the Caterpillar Elbow Drop on Tucker. Tucker is tagged back in. Otis & Tucker hit the Compacter on Viktor. Tucker pins Viktor for the win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring The New Day (Xavier Woods & Big E) defeating WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & Rowan, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey), Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) in a Gauntlet Match to earn Kofi Kingston a WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania.