Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Heyman goes to speak but the "burn it down!" chants start up. Fans boo. Heyman insults the people of Chicago and does his usual intro for himself and his client. Heyman goes in on Seth Rollins now. Heyman goes on and praises Drew McIntyre. Heyman then asks what is Rollins thinking by accepting a match with McIntyre tonight, this close to WrestleMania 35. The music interrupts and out comes McIntyre with a mic.

Drew says it's refreshing to finally get the respect he deserves in WWE. Fans boo some and Drew tells them to shut their mouths and listen up. He brags on brutalizing Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose last week. Drew suggests to Lesnar that he direct Heyman to find a new WrestleMania 35 opponent because Rollins won't make it to WrestleMania after tonight's match. Rollins suddenly appears from behind and goes to work on Drew with a steel chair on the ramp. Officials run down to back Rollins off but he unloads with more chair shots to Drew while he's down. Lesnar watches from the ring. Rollins goes into the ring but Lesnar backs out and laughs from ringside. Lesnar and Heyman head to the back as Rollins stands tall in the ring, both of them taunting each other.

- Still to come, Ronda Rousey defends against Dana Brooke. Also, we will hear Batista's side of the story on the situation with Triple H.

- We see how Bobby Lashley took back the WWE Intercontinental Title from Finn Balor last night. We see Lashley and Lio Rush backstage preparing for tonight's tag team match.

Finn Balor and vs. Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Finn Balor as Mike Rome does the introductions. Cole wonders who Balor's mystery partner will be, saying he bets it will be a "monstrous" match. We go to commercial.