Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Braun Strowman, Colin Jost and Michael Che join Alexa Bliss for "A Moment of Bliss"

* Roman Reigns responds to Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 35 challenge

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. The Riott Squad in a Beat The Clock Challenge

* Finn Balor vs. Lio Rush and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match