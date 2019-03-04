The XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut has confirmed that they will be hosting the 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19. This is the first WWE pay-per-view for the XL Center in almost 15 years.

Money In the Bank was held in July from 2010-2013, then held in June from 2014-2018. This is the first time the event will be held during the month of May.

Tickets for Money In the Bank will go on sale via the XL Center website at 10am ET on Friday, March 8.

As seen below, Superstars featured on the MITB promotional ad are WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Natalya, Naomi, Randy Orton and Braun Strowman.