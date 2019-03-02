WWE Network is adding new content according to WWE Network News. The first addition to the network will be a new episode of WWE Chronicle that will be centered around Roman Reigns returning to Raw. The episode will be airing on March 4 after RAW at 11 p.m. EST.

WWE Untold originally started on YouTube but it will be coming to the WWE Network on March 4 at 11:30 p.m. EST. The show will kick off with an episode about the ECW brand's return in 2006, and it will feature comments from Paul Heyman, Tommy Dreamer, and Shane McMahon.

Season two of WWE Photo Shoot will be premiering after WWE's Fastlane on March 10. The premiere episode will be featuring AJ Styles. The show's first season featured current stars like Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, and WWE legends The Godfather and Scott Hall.

