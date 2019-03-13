Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features the semis of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. DIY, Moustache Mountain vs. The Forgotten Sons. Also, Bianca Belair will take on Io Shirai with the winner getting a shot at NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: New York.