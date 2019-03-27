Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. The Forgotten Sons in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Also, Lacey Lane and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Aliyah and Vanessa Borne, Matt Riddle vs. Kona Reeves, and Johnny Gargano / Adam Cole face off.

- Adam Cole heads to the ring to talk. In the ring is the NXT Champion, which is currently vacant. Cole wants to talk about his upcoming NXT TakeOver: New York opponent, Johnny Gargano, but first asks him to come to the ring. Gargano heads out. The crowd is very split over the two wrestlers with back and forth chants, they let them go for a few minutes. Cole reminds the fans he doesn't need their chants, Gargano says he loves them. Gargano says Cole is in the fight of his life at TakeOver and his path to the NXT Championship goes through Cole. Gargano refers to himself as "Johnny TakeOver," Cole reminds him he hasn't exactly been in the winner's column in very many of those. Maybe he should go by "Johnny Participation." Cole runs down some of his TakeOver accomplishments: NXT North American Champion, winning WarGames, and making his debut.

"I wasn't fighting by myself. They fought for me, and I fight for them. I fight for everyone out there who's ever told 'No.'"



Cole wonders what Gargano has earned lately. Gargano says he didn't get the red carpet rolled out of for him in front of 15,000 people. His start was at a tryout and initially being told no and wasn't good enough to be here. Says his chance finally came at the Dusty Rhodes Classic and was put with Tommaso Ciampa as "unsigned indie guys." He was then invited back time and time again because he pours his heart out in every match, earning everything he's done in NXT. At TakeOver, he fight with everything he has and finally be NXT Champion. The two jaw a bit as Cole heads out of the ring, but then mockingly tells Gargano he has such an inspirational story. Cole says Gargano can scratch and claw all he wants but Cole will be the champion, the rest of Undisputed Era stands on the stage.

- Last week, The Forgotten Sons ambushed Ricochet and Aleister Black in the ring after Black and Ricochet's match.