Tonight features the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: DIY vs. Undisputed Era, Moustache Mountain vs. The Street Profits, Black & Ricochet vs. Aichner & Barthel, and Lorcan & Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons.