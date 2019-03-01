Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Luke Menzies

* Chelsea Green defeated Jessie Elaban

* Shadia Bseiso came to the ring to announce that she's now promoting Superstars. She introduced her first acquisition or fighter and out came Mansoor Al-Shehail. Major heat for Bseiso and Mansoor here

* Brennan Williams defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Kona Reeves defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* Montez Ford defeated Marcel Barthel

* 7 foot 3 former Nigerian basketball player Jordan Omogbehi came to the ring for an interview. He's now using the name Tomu

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Denzel DeJournette

* Vanessa Borne and Aliyah defeated Lacey Lane and the debuting Karen Q. Karen attacked Lacey after the loss

* Matt Riddle defeated Riddick Moss by submission to win the main event