Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Tampa, Florida:
* Raul Mendoza defeated Luke Menzies
* Chelsea Green defeated Jessie Elaban
* Shadia Bseiso came to the ring to announce that she's now promoting Superstars. She introduced her first acquisition or fighter and out came Mansoor Al-Shehail. Major heat for Bseiso and Mansoor here
* Brennan Williams defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail
* Kona Reeves defeated Eric Bugenhagen
* Montez Ford defeated Marcel Barthel
* 7 foot 3 former Nigerian basketball player Jordan Omogbehi came to the ring for an interview. He's now using the name Tomu
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Denzel DeJournette
* Vanessa Borne and Aliyah defeated Lacey Lane and the debuting Karen Q. Karen attacked Lacey after the loss
* Matt Riddle defeated Riddick Moss by submission to win the main event