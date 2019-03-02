Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Luke Menzies

* Taynara Conti and Io Shirai defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Kona Reeves

* There was an in-ring segment with several teams arguing about who would win the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and then go on to win the NXT Tag Team Titles from The War Raiders. The Street Profits, Marcel Bartel & Fabian Aichner, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, were all out. This set up the main event

* Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude defeated Denzel DeJournette and Mohamed Fahim

* Kairi Sane defeated Aliyah

* Riddick Moss defeated Stacey Ervin, Jr.

* Chelsea Green defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Montez Ford defeated Fabian Aichner and Danny Burch in the Triple Threat main event