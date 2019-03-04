Thanks to Abram Cavinness for the following WWE NXT live event results from Sunday's show in Detroit, Michigan:
* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated The Forgotten Sons
* Roderick Strong defeated Keith Lee
* Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez
* Donovan Dijakovic defeated Punishment Martinez
* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish
* Johnny Gargano defeated Kassius Ohno
* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Mia Yim
* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Adam Cole