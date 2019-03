Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in St. Petersburg, Florida:

* Karen Q defeated Lacey Lane

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Albert Hardie Jr. (ACH)

* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman did an in-ring promo

* Taynara Conti and Mia Yim defeated Rachael Ellering and Deonna Purrazzo

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kassius Ohno

* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail

* The Undisputed Era defeated Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Bianca Belair

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Roderick Strong