Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Venice, Florida:

* Oney Lorcan defeated Cezar Bononi

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Trevor Lee and Albert Hardie, Jr. (ACH)

* Mia Yim defeated Marina Shafir

* Brendan Vink (Elliott Sexton) defeated Nick Comoroto

* Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carrillo defeated Matt Lee and Jeff Parker (3.0)

* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Luke Menzies

* 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman came out after the match and put over Bugenhagen, and did the air guitar with him. Waltman talked about NXT and being inducted with DX this year. He ended the segment with "two words for ya" if you're not down with him and Bugenhagen

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering)

* Matt Riddle defeated Adam Cole by disqualification when Cole kicked Riddle below the belt