Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Ocala, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Luke Menzies

* Fabian Aichner defeated Samuel Shaw

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Kacy Catanzaro

* Mansoor Al-shehail defeated Mahabali Shera

* WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. did an in-ring promo

* Jessie Elaban and Kairi Sane defeated Rachael Evers and Karen Q

* Kassius Ohno defeated Albert Hardie, Jr. (ACH)

* Domonik Dijakovic defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

* Punishment Martinez, Mia Yim and Matt Riddle defeated The Undisputed Era and Marina Shafir