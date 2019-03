Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Albert Hardie, Jr. (ACH)

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Nick Comoroto. Babatunde's new manager is Court Moore, the former Stokely Hathaway

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Jessie Elaban and MJ Jenkins

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over Luke Menzies and Kassius Ohno

* Shane Thorne defeated Jeet Rama

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Riddick Moss with Robert Strauss (Robbie E) as his manager

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai in a Fatal 4 Way preview for their match at Takeover: New York