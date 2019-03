Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Daytona Beach, Florida:

* Dan Matha defeated Albert Hardie, Jr.

* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Trevor Lee

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessie Elaban

* In-ring promo from Robert Strauss

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Luke Menzies

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson retained over The Street Profits

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li and Karen Q

* Jordan Devlin defeated Raul Mendoza

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over The Undisputed Era