Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Gainesville, Florida:

* Angelo Dawkins defeated Rinku Singh. The winner of this match was to take his team to the main event against The War Raiders. The Street Profits will get the title shot over Singh and Saurav Gurjar

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li by submission. Purrazzo won with the Fujiwara armbar after Li came off the top rope

* Steve Cutler defeated Jeff Parker. Like the opener, this was for a spot in the main event. The Forgotten Sons now go to the main event over the team formerly known as 3.0

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Brendan Vink (Elliott Sexton)

* Omari Palmer did one of his first in-ring promos but he was interrupted by 7 foot tall Tamu staring him down to set up a future m

* NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake defeated Danny Burch. After the match, Zack Gibson tried to get a double team going but Oney Lorcan made the save. This was to earn the final spot in the main event. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Drake and Gibson advance instead of Burch and Lorcan

* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Shane Thorne by disqualification when Samuel Shaw interfered. Raul Mendoza made the save. Another correspondent noted that Shaw attacked as Bugenhagen was doing his air guitar

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Rachel Evers with some sort of jumping spinning splash, landing hard for the pin

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Jordan Devlin

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over The Street Profits, The Forgotten Sons and NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans in the Fatal 4 Way main event. Lots of chaos in this match. Hanson and Rowe double teamed Wesley Blake to set up Rowe getting the pin on him