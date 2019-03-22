At last night's NXT Live Event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Robbie E made his anticipated debut to NXT and performed as a manager for the team of Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh.

The main event of the night would see Velveteen Dream successfully defend his NXT North America Championship against Matt Riddle. You can see the full results below:

* Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Adrian Jaoude & Cezar Bononi defeated Scott Parker & Big Magic

* Punishment Martinez defeated Luke Menzies

* Robert Strauss (Robbie E) makes his debut as the manager for Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh

* Saurav Gurjar (w/ Singh and Strauss) defeated Jonah Rock

* The Forgotten Sons defeated The Street Profits

* Danny Burch defeated Shane Thorne

* Kairi Sane & Io Sharai defeated Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

* Velveteen Dream(c) defeated Matt Riddle (North American Championship Match)

Below are images from last night's live event: