Reality of Wrestling just announced on their official Twitter that NXT star Kassius Ohno is coming to their event, No Limits on April 13 at the Booker T. World Gym Arena in Texas City, Texas. Ohno will be part of the 20-Man "No Limits" Elimination Match.

An excerpt from the message says: "You never know who will show up in the 20 Man "No Limits" Elimination Match!" No Limits will be available on iPPV on Fite. Other wrestlers that are announced for No Limits are Ryan Davidson, Moonshine Mantell, Gino, Fatu, Mysterious Q, Green Machine, Terrale Tempo, Will Allday, and Van Harrison.

Reality of Wrestling was founded by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The company is a premier wrestling promotion and training facility in Texas.

You can read Booker T's post below: