NXT Star and the Undisputed ERA member, Kyle O'Reilly is coming for the Evolve Championship at the promotion's next event, EVOLVE 125, taking place on April 4 from La Boom in Woodside, New York. The news was announced tonight during EVOLVE 124.

The Evolve champion Austin Theory made a comment about O'Reilly being a deadweight and now O'Reilly wants to challenge him for the title. The deadweight comment happened during EVOLVE 121, where Austin Theory asked Adam Cole to join the Undisputed Era because O'Reilly was useless.

EVOLVE 125 will be taking place during WrestleMania weekend. Also during WrestleMania weekend, Undisputed Era member Adam Cole will be going for the vacant NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in a 2-out-of-3 falls match at NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5. Because of a neck injury, Tommaso Ciampa had to give up his NXT World Title.



Evolve Wrestling is the flagship brand of World Wrestling Network.

Below are Theory's comments, and a video of Kyle O'Reilly calling out Theory at tonight's event: