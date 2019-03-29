One of NXT UK's most dominant superstars, Jinny, is reportedly on the shelf with an undisclosed injury, according to Squared Circle Sirens. Because of the unfortunate setback, sources within the company revealed that her status for the upcoming NXT UK tapings at WrestleMania Axxess are up in the air.

Along with her recent string of victories as a part of the NXT UK roster, Jinny also competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round to her bitter rival, Toni Storm. She will be facing Storm in a rematch from the MYC in two weeks on NXT UK, but this time, it's for Storm's NXT UK Women's Championship.

We'll keep you updated on further details surrounding Jinny's injury.

