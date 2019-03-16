- As seen in the video above, the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel recently caught up with the real-life couple of Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro as they visited the gym, sauna and then an NXT live event in Tampa.

- WWE NXT UK Stars and former NXT Tag Team Champions, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven, have just secured the tag team championships during Over The Top Wrestling's biggest show of the year, ScrapperMania 5. You can see images from the show below:

British Strong Style are the new OTT Tag Champs! #ScrapperMania pic.twitter.com/pWQlr1AkLV — JamieOD (@JamieOD) March 16, 2019

British Strong Style just won the OTT Tag Team Championships ??????#Scrappermaniav — Djohnto (@djohnto) March 16, 2019

- Pro Wrestling Tees has announced their official store for WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson. His three new shirts, available at this link, are 15% off throughout the weekend when you use the code: Madness.

- Dana Brooke has hinted at a possible return to WWE NXT over her Twitter account earlier today. When the brand's Twitter handle tweeted out, "Hey, Dana Brooke, Sheamus, Cesaro, Luke Harper, & Fandango...What are you guys up to Wednesday nights at 8/7c? #WWENXT #NXTPOV," Brooke responded with, "That's my home!! My roots will always be WWE NXT ! Anytime anywhere I'm there!!"

Dana Brooke will receive an opportunity to compete for the WWE RAW Women's Championship for her very first time when she faces Ronda Rousey on this Monday's RAW.

