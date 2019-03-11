- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring celebrity beatdowns.

- WWE filed to trademark the "Tough Enough" name on Friday, March 8. WWE provided the following trademark description to the USPTO:

"Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

There's no word yet on if they plan on using the Tough Enough name for the Superstar Search project that is currently being planned, to find the next female WWE Superstar.

- WWE has partnered with Garbage Pail Kids for a new line of t-shirts, hats and trading cards, available at WWE Shop and Spencer's stores. The t-shirts will feature Becky Lynch, John Cena, Seth Rollins, The Miz, The Undertaker, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior.

Below is WWE's announcement on the collaboration along with a sneak peek:

New WWE collaboration with the Garbage Pail Kids WWE is teaming with '80s icons, the Garbage Pail Kids, to give a new look to your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends. Superstars like Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will get a GPK-style makeover for a new line of T-shirts and hats on WWEShop.com and Spencer's. WWE Shop will offer T-shirts for Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, John Cena, Seth Rollins and The Miz as "GPKs." WWE x GPK tees with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, The Ultimate Warrior and Andre the Giant will be available at Spencer's starting March 21. Collectible trading card packs will also be available for ordering on Topps.com, starting March 12. Get your hands on "Breakin' Becky," "Brawlin' Rollins" and more, available now!

We've teamed with the Garbage Pail Kids to give a new look to your favorite #WWE Superstars and Legends! The new line of t-shirts is on @WWEShop now: https://t.co/Rn856tWIAj pic.twitter.com/l1HpOtnUkp — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2019