Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with the final red brand hype for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Tonight's RAW will feature Triple H's response to Batista's return plus a special appearance by Charlotte Flair as she hopes to leave with the RAW Women's Title. WWE has announced that SNL "Weekend Update" hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost will be the special guests for tonight's show. It's also rumored that there will be a reunion angle with The Shield on tonight's RAW.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Animalistic aggression - Triple H responds

* What is the status of the Raw Women's Championship?

* Is a Shield reunion on the horizon?

* Intercontinental and Extraordinary - Balor and Lashley

* SNL "Weekend Update" hosts Michael Che & Colin Jost to be special guests on Raw

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.