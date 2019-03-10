WWE is planning on two major events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE will return to the Kingdom on Friday, May 3 for the first major event after WrestleMania 35. WWE then plans to return to Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 1. There's no word yet on the names or themes for these shows.

As noted earlier this month, the Money In the Bank pay-per-view is scheduled for May 19 in Hartford, CT. This pay-per-view is likely an attempt to continue WrestleMania momentum instead of taking a breather as they have done in the past. The Backlash pay-per-view is being moved to June and will take place from San Diego, CA, according to the Observer. The Extreme Rules pay-per-view is then scheduled for July 14 in Philadelphia, PA.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view has been confirmed for August 11 from Toronto. Hell In a Cell is scheduled for September 15 in Atlanta, GA, and then Clash of Champions is scheduled for October 6 from Sacramento, CA, according to the report. The Survivor Series pay-per-view has been confirmed for November 24 in Chicago, IL, and then WWE will reportedly finish the year with TLC on December 15 in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also How Much WWE May Have Made With Saudi Arabia Deal In 2018

It's interesting to note that there is no all-women's Evolution pay-per-view scheduled for this year, which could change. After the first Evolution pay-per-view ended in 2018, there was a feeling that they had to make it an annual thing. The Observer speculated that WWE may try to work with Saudi officials to get the female Superstars on one of the two events scheduled for the Kingdom this year, which could be a long shot.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.