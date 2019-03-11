WWE has signed three new recruits to the WWE Performance Center - former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E, former ROH star Stokely Hathaway and second generation wrestler Cal Bloom, son of former WWE Superstar Wayne Bloom (Beau Beverly).

All three talents have reported too the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and should be making their WWE NXT debuts soon.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the signings along with a photo of them at the Performance Center: